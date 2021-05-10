Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD takes a load off your desktop at $170 (2021 low)

B&H Photo is offering Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $169.99 shipped. Selling for $215 on Amazon, today’s discount matches the best price of the year and falls just $10 shy of the all-time low. Designed to take the stress off you and your everyday desktop, this Expansion HDD instantly adds 10TB of storage to protect your files and media, while taking a load off your computer’s internal drive. It packs four USB 3.0 ports and requires no additional software or set-up – just plug in and let the spring cleaning commence. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more options.

If you’d rather not be confined to only keeping your files safe at home, Seagate also offers a portable 5TB External HDD for $99.99 shipped. So if you’ve got a tight commute, you can always make last minute adjustments if needed, or just keep your files secure and on tap wherever you need them to be. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 119,000 customers.

Though if you’d rather explore other storage capacity options, you can still nab Seagate’s 12TB Expansion HDD for $200, or the slightly smaller 8TB for $145. Plus, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock offers even more ways to expand your Mac’s potential, and it’s at a low of $270.

Seagate 10TB Expansion External Hard Drive features:

The 10TB Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive from Seagate is automatically recognized by Windows, requires no additional software to install, and nothing to configure. Files such as photos, videos, music, and documents can be easily transferred to this drive via drag-and-drop, and fast data transfers are ensured using micro-USB 3.0 connectivity, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1. This external hard drive features a 10TB storage capacity, is also compatible with USB 2.0, and includes a 4′ USB 3.0 cable and a power adapter.

