Pair your MacBook with Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at a low of $270 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for $269.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at $80 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just twice before. Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock stands out from other options on the market thanks to its more robust selection of ports headlined by a pair of additional Thunderbolt 3 slots. That’s on top of two USB-C inputs and plenty of legacy I/O, like a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 slots, and SD card readers. Plus, 85W passthrough charging completes the package to achieve a single cable setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for this Kensington Thunderbolt 3 dock at $170 instead. This offering isn’t quite as versatile as the lead deal, but will still allow you to turn a MacBook into a more desktop-worthy setup just the same. It packs 60W power passthrough alongside two DisplayPort outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a series of more portable offerings from Satechi at 20% off, with various aluminum USB-C hubs on sale from $27. Then be sure to check out the SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD that went on sale today for $150 alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Ultrabook at once: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock Pro sports two Thunderbolt 3, two dedicated USB-C, and two USB 3.0 ports, a built-in DisplayPort, SD and Micro SD card slots, Gigabit Ethernet, Plus a front mic-audio port and a rear amplified audio output.

