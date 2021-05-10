FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your MacBook with Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at a low of $270 (Save $80)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesElgato
Save $80 $270

Amazon is currently offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for $269.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at $80 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just twice before. Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock stands out from other options on the market thanks to its more robust selection of ports headlined by a pair of additional Thunderbolt 3 slots. That’s on top of two USB-C inputs and plenty of legacy I/O, like a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 slots, and SD card readers. Plus, 85W passthrough charging completes the package to achieve a single cable setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for this Kensington Thunderbolt 3 dock at $170 instead. This offering isn’t quite as versatile as the lead deal, but will still allow you to turn a MacBook into a more desktop-worthy setup just the same. It packs 60W power passthrough alongside two DisplayPort outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a series of more portable offerings from Satechi at 20% off, with various aluminum USB-C hubs on sale from $27. Then be sure to check out the SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD that went on sale today for $150 alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Ultrabook at once: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock Pro sports two Thunderbolt 3, two dedicated USB-C, and two USB 3.0 ports, a built-in DisplayPort, SD and Micro SD card slots, Gigabit Ethernet, Plus a front mic-audio port and a rear amplified audio output.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Elgato

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Storage in Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table i...
Columbia’s Camo Zigzag MacBook Backpack dives to ...
Let Belkin shield your devices from overload with 28% o...
Logitech’s Folio Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard ...
Power through iced drinks this summer, Vitamix Exploria...
RCA’s 6.5-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer plu...
RESPAWN’s 1010 gaming desk upgrades your PC setup...
TP-Link’s Deco P9 Powerline Mesh Wi-Fi System fal...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More
26% off

Storage in Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table is accessible from both sides: $93 (26% off)

$93 Learn More
80% off

Dwell magazine, Architectural Digest, Taste of Home, more from $4 per year (Up to 80% off)

$4/yr. Learn More
27% off

Spring clean your garage with SafeRack’s 4- by 4-foot storage rack at $73 (27% off)

$73 Learn More
50% off

Columbia’s Camo Zigzag MacBook Backpack dives to $27.50, more from $23 (Up to 50% off)

$27.50 Learn More
Save 28%

Let Belkin shield your devices from overload with 28% off power strip surge protectors from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More
Reg. $160

Logitech’s Folio Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case falls to new all-time low at $130

$130 Learn More
$77 off

Power through iced drinks this summer, Vitamix Explorian Blender from $272.50 (Reg. $350)

From $272.50 Learn More