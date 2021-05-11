An all-time low brings the official Apple Watch Black Unity band to $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band for $39 shipped. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Debuting back in February in honor of Black History Month, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features:

Made from custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

