An all-time low brings the official Apple Watch Black Unity band to $39 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonApple
Reg. $49 $39

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band for $39 shipped. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Debuting back in February in honor of Black History Month, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable way to mix up their Apple Watch’s style will want to swing by our roundup of the best third-party bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new wearable to go alongside the discounted band, Apple Watch SE styles are up to $40 off right now at some of the best prices of the year. That’s on top of all of the other discounts in our Apple guide, including a new all-time low on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $149 off.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features:

Made from custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

