Score Apple Watch SE styles at $40 off, marking the best prices of the year

-
AmazonApple
$40 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the 44mm GPS + Cellular Space Gray Aluminum style at $319 shipped. Normally fetching $359, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the best price of the year. You’ll also be able to save on additional styles from $269.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Shipping is currently delayed. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then make sure you give our Apple guide a look at all of the other best deals available now that the work week is off to a start. This morning saw a new all-time low go live on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $149 off, which is joined by the best price yet on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $30.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

