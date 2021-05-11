FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue lights and accessories see rare discounts: Go Lamp $68, more from $17

-
From $17

electronic_express (99% positive all-time feedback) via eBay is currently discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart lights and accessories when code PICKSUMMER15 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Go Portable Bluetooth Smart Lamp for $67.99. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $12 in savings and is the best price of the year.

Hue Go delivers a battery-powered design that’ll expand your smart home with 520-lumens of multicolor lighting that you can bring just about anywhere. Alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity as well as a built-in button for manually switching between colors and effects. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more of our top picks starting at $17.

Just like the featured deal, be sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout in order to lock-in the savings.

Other notable Philips Hue deals:

Then go check out all of the discounts in our smart home guide for even more ways to elevate your setup. If you’re not quite ready to dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem, we’re still tracking a pair of notable price cuts on the latest LIFX HomeKit Color LED light bulbs from $30.

Philips Hue Go features:

The Hue Go portable smart light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you as you travel, use it as the centerpiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cozy Candle light effect. Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting.

Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking se...
Today’s best game deals: New Pokémon Snap $50, Among...
JLab’s 2021 Talk Pro USB-C Microphone is $50 off ...
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub adds voice commands to...
Sony’s PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller hits one...
Bring JBL’s Link View Smart Display to your Assis...
Sonos launches refurbished sale with $150 off Sub, Beam...
Save up to 20% on the latest LIFX HomeKit Color LED lig...
