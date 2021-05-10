FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 20% on the latest LIFX HomeKit Color LED light bulbs from $30

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks only the second notable price cut to date, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the 800-lumen version of LIFX’s Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $29.99. Down from its usual $35 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $5 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is only the second notable discount to date. This bulb features much of the same smart home control features noted above, just with a lower illumination output. Over 200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more discounts as we kick off the work week. We’re still tracking an all-time low on Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip, which is sure to give your patio an upgrade for spring hangouts and the like at $70.

LIFX Color HomeKit Bulb features:

A smart, ultra-bright LED bulb (1100 lumens), iconic design and 550 billion colors – it can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. You won’t believe how easy it is, or how good it makes you feel to be home. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

