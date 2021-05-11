FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay the Dyson tax, save up to 44% on Eureka vacuums starting at $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $91.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats the previous discounts from the holiday season by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Eureka’s lightweight stick vacuum lets you ditch the Dyson tax while bringing home a more than capable way to keep the floors tidy. This model arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can convert to a handheld vacuum alongside 15,000Pa suction power and LED headlights to illuminate debris. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner marked down to $44.99. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low and undercuts the previous discount by $3. While not as compact as the featured vacuum, this one enters at a more affordable price tag and packs a larger 4.1-liter capacity for having to less frequently empty the dust bin. Over 22,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

But if you’d rather just skip having to do the chores yourself, Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot Vacuum is currently down to one of its best prices yet at $151 off. Arriving with built-in mopping features alongside its vacuuming prowess, this one is down to $368.50 alongside everything else in our home goods guide.

Eureka Flash Stick Vacuum features:

Multifloor cleaning with fingertip brush roll controls and motorized floor nozzle to easily switch between carpet and hard floor. Lightweight, at only 7.4 lbs. Easily converts to a portable hand vacuum for convenient above floor cleaning, reaching tight spaces, stairs and even car interiors. Advanced swivel steering provides excellent control and makes it easy to maneuver around and reach under furniture and tight spaces. LED headlights to help find dust or debris that might otherwise be missed under furniture and cupboards.

