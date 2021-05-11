Upgrade your woodshop with a router table, cyclone dust collector, jigs, more from $15

Amazon is offering the Bosch Cabinet Router Table for $129.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal saves 35% and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Featuring a fence that measures nearly 5- by 25-inches, you’ll be able to handle tall stock on this router table with ease. The aluminum router mounting plate stays flat and precise so you can dial it in with accuracy, plus it’s pre-drilled to fit a variety of routers. There are two dust collection ports to make cleanup a breeze, and with two included feather boards, your stock will stay pressed firmly against the table the entire time it’s over the router bit. Rated 4.5/5 stars. In the market for more tools? Head below for a list of other discounts that we’ve found today.

More on the Bosch Router Table:

Support: The tall aluminum fence measuring 4 7/8 inch x 25 1/8 inch can handle tall stock with ease; The fence is complete with adjustable MDF face plates for smoother operation with taller work pieces and out feed can be offset for jointing

Precision: The Bosch RA1171 features a rigid aluminum router mounting plate that stays flat and precise for accuracy; For added versatility, it’s pre drilled to fit a variety of routers

Easy to use: Two easy to use feather boards attach to fence and router table, providing additional guidance and protection against kickback; They’re fully adjustable to fit a variety of work pieces; Accessory slot accepts additional feather boards and 3/4 inch optional accessories such as miter gauge

