Tidy up your garage for under $9 with Stalwart’s 30-piece organization kit (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart Hang-it-Yourself 30-piece Organization Kit for $8.92 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Take charge of your garage with this expansive organization kit. You’ll get 30 individual pieces ranging from a hose holder to hooks, a shovel holder, and the list goes on. Having moved about a year ago, I have really embraced organization and have a dedicated place for just about everything. It was worth the initial effort and a task I would happily do all over again after experiencing the benefits. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to beat the value above. This fact is quickly proven when perusing Amazon’s list of best sellers. However, if you don’t need as many hooks, perhaps this 2-pack of Shepherd Utility Hooks for $6 Prime shipped is worth a look. Each hook offers a powder-coated and rust-resistant construction that’s ready to uphold 75 pounds of weight.

Keep things rolling when grabbing Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack at under $5. You can also cash in on several tool discounts right now. This roundup of DEWALT power solutions from $99 is a great place to start, but you can also cash in on Olympia’s 89-piece DIY Tool Set at $16.50 Prime shipped. Once everything is tidied up you can start to adopt space-conscious items like Cuisinart’s new foldable grill.

Stalwart Hang-it-Yourself 30-piece Organization Kit features:

1 – 5. 5 inch Hose Holder, 2 – 5 inch Ski Carriers, 2 – 2 inch Equipment Hooks

1 – 5. 25 inch Spade Holder, 2 – 3 inch Coat Hooks, 4 – 3. 625 inch Cycle Carriers

2 – 1. 625 inch Folding Equipment Hooks, 1 – 5. 5 inch Cable Carrier, 2 – 1 inch Ceiling Hooks

2 – 4 inch Ladder Carriers, 3 – 1 inch Hooks, 2 – 1. 5 inch Tool Clips

6 – 3 inch Studs, 4 – 18mm Screws, 6 – 10mm Screws, 10 – 1. 125 inch Dry Wall Anchors

