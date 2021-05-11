Samsung Galaxy S10 drops to $270 in Woot’s cert. refurb Android smartphone sale, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones headlined by the Galaxy S10 128GB for $269.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $899 going rate, today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention and marking the best price of the year.

For those who don’t need Samsung’s latest handsets, the Galaxy S10 provides some notable features at the price point. Highlights here include a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, PowerShare wireless Qi charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a triple camera array. You can also rest assured knowing that it’ll receive updates going forward, as Samsung confirmed the device has at least another year of support that just kicked off with the launch of Android 11. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,400 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the certified refurbished Android smartphones on sale today at Woot for even more ways to cash in on the savings. With a variety of other previous-generation handsets, there are some offerings with even more affordable price tags attached for getting family members who don’t need the latest and greatest in on the smartphone game. So be sure to shop everything from $70 right here.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for loading up your new Android handset in our roundup right here, there are some other hardware deals you can lock-in to take things up a notch, too. Bring the notifications and some fitness tracking features to your wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, which is marked down to $180 and complements the features Galaxy S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10 SM-G973U 128GB Smartphone from Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera. The screen itself is a large 6.1″ QHD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

