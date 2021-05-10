Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 adorns your wrist at a new low of $180 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $270, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you just picked up a new Android handset or want to upgrade the experience of an existing one, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings a lot to the table. Centered around a circular 44mm display, you’ll enjoy 5-day battery life with a swim-proof design. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities. Over 32,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more of our top picks.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $50 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

But if it’s the latest and greatest from Samsung in the wearable department, its lineup of Galaxy Watch 3 are now $170 off and marking the best prices we’ve seen to date. Plus, we’re also tracking a selection of refurbished Apple Watch models in this 1-day sale at Woot, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!