FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 adorns your wrist at a new low of $180 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Save 33% $180

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $270, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you just picked up a new Android handset or want to upgrade the experience of an existing one, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings a lot to the table. Centered around a circular 44mm display, you’ll enjoy 5-day battery life with a swim-proof design. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities. Over 32,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more of our top picks.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $50 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

But if it’s the latest and greatest from Samsung in the wearable department, its lineup of Galaxy Watch 3 are now $170 off and marking the best prices we’ve seen to date. Plus, we’re also tracking a selection of refurbished Apple Watch models in this 1-day sale at Woot, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector delivers peace ...
Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV w...
Your EDC deserves a SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD, now ...
Greenworks 80V 30% off Gold Box, self-propelled 21R...
Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/...
Logitech’s flagship LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mo...
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO 2.5-inch S...
AirPods with Hey Siri fall to second-best price of the ...
Show More Comments

Related

From $230

Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 on spring runs at $170 off (New Amazon low)

$170 off Learn More
Shop now

Save $125 on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ with cellular at an all-time low

Save $125 Learn More
Orig. $210

Ninja’s refurb Foodi multi-cooker grill and air fryer now $100 Prime shipped (Orig. $210)

$100 Learn More
40% off

Cabela’s Camping Event is live! Find Carhartt, Columbia, more up to 40% off from $15

From $15 Learn More
Save 30%

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector delivers peace of mind for $99 (Save 30%)

$99 Learn More
$450 off

Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV with AirPlay 2 drops to $1,350 (Reg. $1,800)

$1,350 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot upgrades your tool kit with up to $150 off Milwaukee bundles and more

$150 off Learn More
reg. $160+

Your EDC deserves a SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD, now at $150 (Reg. up to $240)

$150 Learn More