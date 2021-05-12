Today, Amazon is refreshing its lineup of Echo Show Alexa displays with three new versions. Sporting upgraded cameras and new human detection capabilities for smart home automation, the Echo Show 8 arrives alongside a refined version of the smaller Show 5 and a new colorful Kids edition. Now available for pre-order ahead of the June launch, you’ll find all of the details on how Amazon has updated things this time around down below.

Amazon debuts new Echo Show lineup

After refreshing its stable of Echo devices last fall, Amazon is back today to unveil the latest versions of its popular Alexa-enabled smart displays. The new version of the lineup still includes the Echo Show 5 and 8, which are joining the all-new Echo Show 10 that launched earlier this year. In terms of design, not too much has changed, as you’ll still find a familiar fabric-wrapped form factor.

But in terms of actual changes, the most notable is that the Echo Show 8 now arrives with an upgraded camera. Sporting the same 13 MP sensor you’ll find on the Show 10, the refreshed Alexa display makes up for lacking the built-in rotating screen by packing a wider 110-degree field of view and some pan/zoom software features. There’s also a new octa-core processor under the hood to power the refreshed Echo Show 8, which rounds out the new $129.99 offering.

Alongside just providing better video fidelity, the upgraded camera now pairs with a feature that can detect if a human has walked into a room in order to turn on the lights or set other Alexa routines. Given the privacy concerns, Amazon notes that this is explicitly an opt-in feature and that the Echo Show 8 does all of the human shape detection locally.

Turning to the smaller Echo Show 5, the updates this time around aren’t quite as apparent. Camera quality is getting a bump compared to the previous-generation model but won’t match the features on the larger Show 8. Its price is also getting a permanent price cut to $84.99 from the $95 going rate we saw last time.

Both new versions will support Alexa’s security mode and arrive with support for AR background effects in Amazon’s video chat service.

Enter a new Kids edition Echo Show 5, too

Alongside just refreshing the Echo Show 5 and 8 smart displays, Amazon is also expanding the lineup to now include a Kids edition of the smaller Alexa-enabled device. In similar fashion to the Echo Dot that has long been available in some more colorful, child-friendly designs, the new Echo Show 5 Kids arrives with a unique fabric cover around the back, alongside access to a year of Kids Plus services and a two-year warranty. Those adjustments earn it a slightly higher $94.99 price tag.

All of the new Echo Show devices will be available starting on June 9. All of the refreshed models are now available for pre-order at Amazon and come backed by the retailer’s price guarantee in case there’s a discount between now and the ship date.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given that we saw the Echo Show 10 refreshed last fall with its new, novel rotating display, it was only a matter of time before the smaller Alexa displays received new editions. Although this time around, the updates are far less apparent. Those who are in the market for one of the Echo Show models for the first time are likely to appreciate all of the refinements, though I doubt anyone who has an existing version will be jumping to upgrade anytime soon.

