BLACK+DECKER’s Electric Corded Mower doubles as an edger/trimmer, now $59 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering BLACK+DECKER’s 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $59 shipped. Typically selling for around $85, today’s deal saves you 30% to mark a new 2021 low. This combination mower, trimmer, and edger works on a 6.5A electric motor with a 12-inch cutting radius. It weighs in at just under 10-pounds, ideal for making light work of your lawncare this summer. Plus, the gasless design means you never have to worry about running out of juice – just plug in and the automatic feed spool will handle the cable for you. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

If you’ve already got a trusty mower, then the BLACK+DECKER string trimmer at $49 might be the way to go. It’s a 2-in-1 trimmer and edger with a 14-inch cutting path, backed by a 6.5A motor. Perfect for keeping your lawn ship-shape this summer, you’ll find the same benefits of the corded electric design for $10 less than our lead deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 5,800 customers.

To keep the green deals going, take a look at Greenworks’ 14-inch Electric Dethatcher for $101. Plus, you can go green in a whole new way with AeroGarden’s Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden. It works free of soil and pests, so you can grow fresh herbs and veggies right on your kitchen counter. Pair it with Bella’s Pro Dual Belgian Flip Waffle Maker at $40, and there’s no telling what kind of delicious summer breakfasts you can imagine.

BLACK+DECKER Electric Corded Mower features:

3-in-1 ELECTRIC LAWN MOWER: Corded mower, trimmer and edger combined in 1 compact machine

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN: 9.9 lbs with adjustable handle and height positions for comfort and control

AUTOMATIC FEED SPOOL: Feed more cable without stopping or bumping.

COMPACT MOWING: Built for smaller yards with a 12-inch cutting width and 1.6 inch cutting height

UNLIMITED RUNTIME: Gasless corded power with built-in cord retention system to prevent accidental disconnection. Extension cord not included.

