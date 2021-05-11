AeroGarden’s smart touchscreen hydroponic herb garden falls to 2021 low at $320

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden for $319.97 shipped. Selling for $430 in the last month or so, this 26% savings plunges the price to match the 2021 low. Growing in nutrient rich water and fed by 40W glow lights, you can build a whole herb garden on your counter without messy soil or pests. This smart hydroponics system will even garden for you, with a vacation mode for long weekend getaways accessible from the touchscreen control panel. It fits up to nine different fresh herbs and veggies, with an easy to refill water tank and Alexa voice control to check the status of your latest plant babies. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,750 customers. See below for more.

If you’re just dipping your toe into the world of hydroponics, maybe AeroGraden’s Sprout is a better place to start. While it’s not Alexa compatible, you can still grow up to three plants right on your countertop with none of the mess, and it only set you back $75 as opposed to the Bounty Elite’s $320. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 450 customers.

AeroGarden Bounty Elite Hydroponics system features:

Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more). Your Wi-Fi enabled and Alexa compatible garden allows you to stay in control of the new features including a 3 step water level indicator, infiinite dimming grow light, and sunrise/sunset auto light dimming. Take your gardening to the highest level and get the new and improved Bounty Elite today.

