Bella’s Pro Dual Belgian Flip Waffle Maker drops to $40 for today only (Reg. $70)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive typically goes for $70, is now $30 or 42% off off the going rate, and at the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a dual stainless steel Belgian-style machine that can cook two waffles at once. A non-stick coating allows them to slide out with ease and the on-board indicator light lets you know when everything is ready to serve. Built-in cord storage keeps things neat and tidy in between uses while the flipping design ensures even cooking on both sides of your waffles. A measuring cup is included in the package and it ships with a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

There are certainly more affordable options out there if you can get away with something smaller and less robust. If the miniature Dash waffle maker won’t quite cut it at $10 Prime shipped, this $30 Black+Decker flip model might do the trick. It can only cook a single waffle at once, but it will keep some extra cash in your pocket and carries solid ratings from nearly 5,000 customers.

Then check out some of our ongoing cookware deals including Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid Food Storage set, the Dash all-in-one water bath sous vide cooker, the Vitamix Explorian Blender, and Blendtec’s Original Designer 90-ounce model. Head over to our home goods deal hub fore even more deals on items for around the house as well. Just this morning we saw a wide-ranging Home Depot sale knock up to 48% off DEWALT tools for all of your summer DIY needs.

More on the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Serve tasty breakfasts to friends and family with this BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker. The rotating design helps ensure even cooking, while the premeasured batter cup prevents overfilling. This BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker features a drip tray that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the cord wraps up for simple storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!