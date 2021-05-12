FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bella’s Pro Dual Belgian Flip Waffle Maker drops to $40 for today only (Reg. $70)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
Reg. $70 $40

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive typically goes for $70, is now $30 or 42% off off the going rate, and at the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a dual stainless steel Belgian-style machine that can cook two waffles at once. A non-stick coating allows them to slide out with ease and the on-board indicator light lets you know when everything is ready to serve. Built-in cord storage keeps things neat and tidy in between uses while the flipping design ensures even cooking on both sides of your waffles. A measuring cup is included in the package and it ships with a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

There are certainly more affordable options out there if you can get away with something smaller and less robust. If the miniature Dash waffle maker won’t quite cut it at $10 Prime shipped, this $30 Black+Decker flip model might do the trick. It can only cook a single waffle at once, but it will keep some extra cash in your pocket and carries solid ratings from nearly 5,000 customers.

Then check out some of our ongoing cookware deals including Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid Food Storage set, the Dash all-in-one water bath sous vide cooker, the Vitamix Explorian Blender, and Blendtec’s Original Designer 90-ounce model. Head over to our home goods deal hub fore even more deals on items for around the house as well. Just this morning we saw a wide-ranging Home Depot sale knock up to 48% off DEWALT tools for all of your summer DIY needs. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Serve tasty breakfasts to friends and family with this BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker. The rotating design helps ensure even cooking, while the premeasured batter cup prevents overfilling. This BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker features a drip tray that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the cord wraps up for simple storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (...
This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monit...
Enjoy a cup of pour-over coffee with Amazon’s #1 ...
Rock-bottom multi-cooker deals from $25: Darth Vader Ed...
Home Depot takes up to 48% on DEWALT combo kits, tools,...
Protect the fam from allergens, Airthereal Air Purifier...
Upgrade to Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System while ...
Tackle messes when they happen with this GOOLOO 12V car...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
43% off

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 43%

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

$40 Learn More
Save now

Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale discounts Razer gaming laptops, smart home gear, more

Today only Learn More
Reg. $120

Philips Hue HomeKit White/Color BR30 2-pack + hub starts your smart home journey at $70

$70 Learn More
48% off

True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool dives to $10.50 Prime shipped, more from $5 (Up to 48% off)

From $5 Learn More
50% off

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $15

From $15 Learn More