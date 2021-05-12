Upgrade to Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System while it’s on sale for $170

electronic_express (99% positive all-time feedback) via eBay is currently offering the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $169.99 shipped when code PICKSUMMER15 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $200, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, beats the all-time low there by $5, and is the second-best price to date.

Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or save even more cash when you opt for just a single one of the refreshed Google Wi-Fi Routers at $100. The value certainly isn’t as good here as the lead discount, but you’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Don’t forget that you can still score the very first discount on Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking right now, as well. Having dropped to $85, this is a rare chance to score the latest Assistant-enabled smart display from Google without having to pay full price.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!