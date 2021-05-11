Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking sees very first discount to $85

electronic_express (99% positive all-time feedback) via eBay is currently offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $84.99 shipped when code PICKSUMMER15 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $49. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub that also ditches some of the more unique sleep tracking features and the like.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts as part of eBay’s latest promotion right here. You’ll be able to knock 15% off a selection of additional tech products, home goods, outdoor tools, and much more. Just make sure to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the savings. Some other highlights from the sale include one of the best prices yet on Sony’s PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at $59.50 alongside these Philips Hue lighting discounts from $17.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

