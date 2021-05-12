FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Novation’s Launchpad Pro MK3 grid controller for Logic Pro/Live now $50 off at Amazon

-
Amazon is now offering the Novation Launchpad Pro MK3 music production controller for $299.99 shipped. Matched at Sweetwater. Regularly $350, this is a solid $50 price drop, the first deal since January, and the best price we can find. This is the flagship Launchpad from Novation that is now ready for your Logic Pro Live Loops or Ableton Live setup. This one sports 64 RGB pads for triggering loops and collections of audio as well as a 32-step sequencer and a nice little chord mode for compositional tasks and the like. You can get a much better idea of what to expect in our ongoing Live Loops Launchpad diary right here and learn how to customize your new grid controller here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

While the entry-level model Launchpad is back up to $110, you can still score the mid-tier Launchpad X for $160 in our previous deal post. We have done a complete breakdown of the difference between each model to help folks decide which is best for their needs right here as well. 

Get a deep dive on what expect from these Launchpad controllers inside of Logic Pro as part of our diary series:

More on the Launchpad Pro MK3:

  • 64 Super-sensitive RGB Pads — Large RGB velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads give you a perfect reflection of your Ableton Live session, making it easier than ever to see your clips and play your instruments dynamically and expressively
  • Powerful Four-track, 32-step Sequencer — Create full tracks with Launchpad Pro’s built-in sequencer, featuring eight-note polyphony, pattern chaining and scenes to create and trigger longer sequences, and probability and mutation controls to keep your tracks evolving

