Philips Hue HomeKit White/Color BR30 2-pack + hub starts your smart home journey at $70

-
Best Buy
Reg. $120 $70

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 2-bulb Starter Kit for $69.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from its $120 list price, which is what Home Depot retails it for when in stock, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time on a color BR30 starter kit. If your home uses BR30 bulbs, this starter kit gives you everything needed to begin converting to voice-controlled lighting. There are two White and Color Ambiance bulbs here, which can change to represent both RGB or white colors. Plus, the included 2nd generation hub is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, allowing it to tie into all major smart home platforms. Ratings are thin but positive here and Philips Hue is well-reviewed overall.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with the latest Echo Shows that were released earlier today. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

More of a Google Assistant fan? Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking is currently seeing its first discount ever to $85. This is a $15 price drop and, consequentially, marks a new low that we’ve tracked. It also works well with both Wyze Bulbs as well as today’s Hue deal, making it a well-rounded option for any smart home.

More on Philips Hue’s Starter Kit:

These smart LED flood light bulbs let you bring smart light to the downlights in your home, offering millions of shades of white and color light to instantly set the mood in any room. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control up to 50 lights throughout your whole home — even while you’re away.

