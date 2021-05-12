After launching another year of its Play at Home campaign, more freebies are coming our way as part of the PlayStation 2021 Days of Play program. This year’s event is focused on multiplayer action, plenty of exclusive PlayStation freebies, and bringing the community together. That’s on top of scheduled and specially themed “Share of the Week” content as well as an upcoming Days of Play game sale on PSN. Let’s dive in down below.

PlayStation 2021 Days of Play

First things first, go score your free digital copy of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition while you still can (only a couple days left!).

Over on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has detailed what to expect from this year’s Days of Play event:

We wanted to make this year’s event even more special and engaging for our gamers. That’s why this year’s Days of Play will feature various activities across a few weeks to celebrate the power of play and the vibrancy of our community by connecting gamers together.

It essentially works as follows: Anyone with a PSN sign-in ID can register for this year’s Days of Play event (details down below) so the community can work together to hit various goals and receive free stuff. There’s a Games Goal, Trophies Goal, and Bonus Goal that requires those who have registered to hit certain benchmarks so everyone can receive the free PSN Avatar and PS4 Theme rewards.

The community goals kick off on May 18, 2021 and will roll out in various stages. You can review the actual amount of themes and avatars up for grabs right here and you’ll find more details from Sony below:

Everyone who signs up before a Stage begins can earn exclusive PSN avatars as well as PS4 dynamic themes (with custom music and icons) when the Community achieves the Games and Trophies Goals for that Stage.

If the Community also achieves the Stage’s Bonus goals, players who signed up prior to the start of that Stage will receive additional PSN avatars.

Finally, if the Community Goals for all Stages are met (excluding the Bonus goals), players who signed up and participated in all three Stages will receive a cumulative prize featuring an exclusive PSN avatar and PS4 theme set!

FREE online multiplayer weekend

On top of the Days of Play sale that will kick off “later this month” featuring both PS4 and PS5 digital titles, there’s also a FREE online multiplayer weekend incoming as well:

…we’re hosting a free online multiplayer weekend where you’ll be able to access the online multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games that you own. (Online multiplayer game sold separately. Requires internet connection and PlayStation Network account.)

And lastly, PlayStation players can also expect a specially themed Share of the Week starting this Friday, May 14, 2021 — it sounds like there will be a few of these freebie PS themes on the way as well.

PlayStation gamers interested in participating can use their PSN sign-in ID right here and you’ll be automatically “entered into all future Stages of the program.” Players can also “click here to learn more about the PlayStation Player Celebration and track the latest progress on goals.”

