Sony surprisingly re-launched its Play at Home program last month in support of gamers still stuck inside, and there’s more FREE PlayStation games on the way. You can already download 2016’s Ratchet & Clank for FREE (details on the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart here), and while Sony wasn’t quite ready to divulge the rest of the freebies up for grabs last month, we now know Horizon Zero Dawn will also be included alongside a host of indie and VR titles. All of the details are down below.

More FREE PlayStation games on the way

Starting at March 25, 2021, the PlayStation Play at Home program will be expanded significantly with even more FREE PlayStation games. There will be nine indie and VR games up for grabs here (all of which must be downloaded by April 22, 2021):

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission PS VR

Moss PS VR

Thumper PS VR

Paper Beast PS VR

But the real highlight of today’s FREE PlayStation games is Horizon Zero Dawn. This brilliant open-world title will be FREE for all PlayStation gamers starting on April 19 and remain as such through May 14, 2021. This one, much like Ratchet & Clank, will be yours to keep if you download it during the aforementioned dates. As the complete version with all of the DLC attached (regularly $20 in physical form), this is a great way to prime yourself for the release of the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

Outside of today’s FREE PlayStation games announcement, you’ll find all of the best console game deals right here. Just be sure to check out the new DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods trailer, details on the Outriders launch, and the new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller from 8BitDo.

More details from Sony:

The program kicked off earlier this month with access to a free digital copy of the 2016 hit Ratchet & Clank for PS4 — and you can still claim a free digital copy of the game through March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST. Now, let’s talk about the next Play at Home content drop, which hits March 25! This time our focus is a selection of free games from some of our top independent partners, and the previously announced extended trial offer for Funimation (or Wakanim) in the countries where they are available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!