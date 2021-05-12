Spigen’s MagFit Car Mount brings MagSafe charging on-the-road at $13.50

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MagFit Car Mount for $13.67 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $16, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen and stacks up to 15% in savings. Spigen’s MagFit brings MagSafe charging to the car complete with an air vent design and ball mount for adjusting the angle. Just slot in Apple’s official MagSafe charger and you’ll enjoy 15W charging speeds while on-the-road. Over 150 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Speaking of magnetic wireless chargers, Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is currently on sale for $30 right now. But if you’re just looking for a more affordable way to prop up the smartphone in your car, SCOSCHE’s MagicMount will do the trick at $12. It won’t be quite as convenient for iPhone 12 owners, but it works with a wide range of handsets and comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 26,000 customers.

But if you can live without the official MagSafe charging speeds, be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on ESR’s HaloLock charging stands. Delivering much of the same magnetic wireless charging functionality as what the featured Spigen MagFit offering does, these enter at a more affordable price tag.

Spigen MagFit Car Mount features:

Hold down the fort – the MagFit Car Mount transforms your MagSafe Charger for GPS and entertainment. Level up your driving game and keep charging hands-free. Low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing. Timeless and lightweight fit for any vehicle vent. Easy installation with removable and residue free tape (extra tape included)

