FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spigen’s MagFit Car Mount brings MagSafe charging on-the-road at $13.50

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
$13.50

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MagFit Car Mount for $13.67 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $16, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen and stacks up to 15% in savings. Spigen’s MagFit brings MagSafe charging to the car complete with an air vent design and ball mount for adjusting the angle. Just slot in Apple’s official MagSafe charger and you’ll enjoy 15W charging speeds while on-the-road. Over 150 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Speaking of magnetic wireless chargers, Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is currently on sale for $30 right now. But if you’re just looking for a more affordable way to prop up the smartphone in your car, SCOSCHE’s MagicMount will do the trick at $12. It won’t be quite as convenient for iPhone 12 owners, but it works with a wide range of handsets and comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 26,000 customers.

But if you can live without the official MagSafe charging speeds, be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on ESR’s HaloLock charging stands. Delivering much of the same magnetic wireless charging functionality as what the featured Spigen MagFit offering does, these enter at a more affordable price tag.

Spigen MagFit Car Mount features:

Hold down the fort – the MagFit Car Mount transforms your MagSafe Charger for GPS and entertainment. Level up your driving game and keep charging hands-free. Low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing. Timeless and lightweight fit for any vehicle vent. Easy installation with removable and residue free tape (extra tape included)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets ...
Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint r...
Highly-rated Hey Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set now under...
Capture your spring drives with the VANTRUE T2 1080p da...
Anker’s new PowerWave Pad Slim is its most compac...
Feed the whole family with Chefman’s Toast-Air Co...
Workout equipment from $58: Stamina Power Tower, Blueto...
CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset returns to a...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $8 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $20 (Save 23%), more

From $7 Learn More
Review

Tested: ESR’s HaloLock charging stands deliver MagSafe while on the road or at home

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $30

OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

$21 Learn More
Save $111

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets to $139 shipped (Reg. $250)

$139 Learn More
27% off

Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint roller kit: $13 (All-time low, Save 27%)

$13 Learn More
Reg. $139

Get faster, more reliable Wi-Fi with this highly-rated 5GHz Router: now $99 (Reg. $139)

$99 Learn More
25% off

Highly-rated Hey Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set now under $17 Prime shipped (Nearly 25% off)

$17 Learn More