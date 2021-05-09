Apple’s official MagSafe Charger has dropped to a new all-time low at $30 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $29.85 shipped. Down from $39, today’s offer is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low on the recently-released iPhone 12 accessory. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger from Apple is certainly worth bringing into your kit. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable. Head below for more.

And while you’re upgrading your iPhone 12 charging setup, don’t forget that we’re still tracking an Amazon all-time low on Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. Down to $112, this is one of the first price cuts on the official solution, and joined by an ongoing discount on Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet at $49. Or just go check out this new third-party magnetic charging solution from Anker that clocks in at just $20.

But then don’t forget to check out all of the other price cuts in our Apple guide this weekend, as well. But if you’re looking for a way to tackle the charging needs of five different devices at once, Satechi’s Dock5 is an ideal solution. You can get a closer look about its charging prowess in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

