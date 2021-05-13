FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AKAI’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard for Mac sees rare price drop to $49 shipped at Amazon

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAKAI
Reg. $59 $49

After tracking a $50 price drop on the Novation Launchpad Pro yesterday, music production deals continue today at Amazon with a solid price drop on the AKAI Professional LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard. Now available for $49 shipped, the regularly $59 or more keyboard controller is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. While it might not be one of the latest and greatest, this model remains as one of the better mini options out there from one of the best brands in the space. AKAI’s controllers regularly make our yearly roundup of the best out there due to quality build and a full feature set, and the LPK25 is no exception. Ready for your Mac setup right out of the box, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,500 amazon customers and you can get all of the details down below. 

This is a 13-inch slim-line solution that’s as ideal as a portable controller as it is on your desktop. Features include 25 velocity-sensitive keys, octave controls, an on-board arpeggiator, and compatibility with just about any music production software out there. 

If the brand name doesn’t matter to you here, check out the midiplus 32-Key MIDI Keyboard Controller for just under $38 shipped instead. This one is a little bit more basic, but it will certainly get the job done for simple music data transmission and recoding software instruments on your Mac. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to check out our features on How to get your music video on Apple Music, the latest Logic Pros Live Loops Launchpad Diary, and even more music production content right here

More on the AKAI Professional LPK25:

  • Production in your Pocket – 13-inch, slim-line laptop performance keyboard with 25 velocity-sensitive mini-keyboard keys for playing melodies, bass lines, chords and more
  • Full Range Performance – Dedicated octave up and down buttons to increase the keyboard to the full melodic range plus a sustain button for expressive performances
  • Packed with Features – On-board arpeggiator steps through chords automatically and generates inspiring melodic ideas quickly
  • Customized Production Experience – 4 programmable memory banks for instant recall of mappings for DAWs, virtual instruments, effects and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

AKAI

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive adds 2TB of USB 3.0 storage to ...
Amazon’s Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50: S...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover ...
New low hits Amazon’s official World Travel Plug ...
Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to ...
Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit has all you need to get sta...
DJI Mavic Mini Combo sees rare discount to all-time low...
Your DIY setup deserves this Greenworks 24V Drill kit a...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Shure’s Digital USB/iPhone Mic drops to $55 ($100 direct from Apple) + more from $40

$55 Learn More
Save now

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best price yet at $71, more from $45

From $45 Learn More
Save 25%

OIVO’s best-selling dual controller PS4 Cooling Power Station drops to $21.50 (Save 25%)

$21.50 Learn More
$50 off

Novation’s Launchpad Pro MK3 grid controller for Logic Pro/Live now $50 off at Amazon

$300 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50

Take your handheld Switch gaming up a notch, HORI’s Split Pad Pro now $40.50 (Reg. $50)

$40.50 Learn More
50% off

iClever’s wireless keyboard takes pesky cables off your desk at 50% off, now $17

$17 Learn More