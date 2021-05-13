AKAI’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard for Mac sees rare price drop to $49 shipped at Amazon

After tracking a $50 price drop on the Novation Launchpad Pro yesterday, music production deals continue today at Amazon with a solid price drop on the AKAI Professional LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard. Now available for $49 shipped, the regularly $59 or more keyboard controller is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. While it might not be one of the latest and greatest, this model remains as one of the better mini options out there from one of the best brands in the space. AKAI’s controllers regularly make our yearly roundup of the best out there due to quality build and a full feature set, and the LPK25 is no exception. Ready for your Mac setup right out of the box, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,500 amazon customers and you can get all of the details down below.

This is a 13-inch slim-line solution that’s as ideal as a portable controller as it is on your desktop. Features include 25 velocity-sensitive keys, octave controls, an on-board arpeggiator, and compatibility with just about any music production software out there.

If the brand name doesn’t matter to you here, check out the midiplus 32-Key MIDI Keyboard Controller for just under $38 shipped instead. This one is a little bit more basic, but it will certainly get the job done for simple music data transmission and recoding software instruments on your Mac. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers.

More on the AKAI Professional LPK25:

Production in your Pocket – 13-inch, slim-line laptop performance keyboard with 25 velocity-sensitive mini-keyboard keys for playing melodies, bass lines, chords and more

Full Range Performance – Dedicated octave up and down buttons to increase the keyboard to the full melodic range plus a sustain button for expressive performances

Packed with Features – On-board arpeggiator steps through chords automatically and generates inspiring melodic ideas quickly

Customized Production Experience – 4 programmable memory banks for instant recall of mappings for DAWs, virtual instruments, effects and more

