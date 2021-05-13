FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon adds Bluetooth to your car with this receiver at $9.50 Prime shipped (37% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAmazon Basics
37% off $9.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Bluetooth Receiver for $9.37 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you still rely on a wired connection to play music from your smartphone in the car, this Amazon-branded solution is ready to help you cut the cord. Once paired with your phone over Bluetooth, it’ll sever the need to connect using a 3.5mm cable via the AUX port in your vehicle. It can also add wireless connectivity to old speakers that rely on the same connector. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

If you are happy to continue using a 3.5mm cable, perhaps you’d rather spend less on this 3-foot right-angle cord at $5 Prime shipped. I’m a huge fan of 90-degree cables like this as it can help keep the cord out of your way. With more than 7,500 Amazon reviews so far, it bears a respectable 4.6/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, it might be worth a moment of your time to peruse today’s batch of smartphone accessories from $6. And no matter where you’re headed to in the car, a new backpack is bound to help you more easily haul all of your gear. Earlier today we spotted Samsonite’s leather backpack at $40 off along with Carhartt, Pacsafe, and others from $16.

Amazon Basics Bluetooth Receiver features:

  • Receiver adapter for playing Bluetooth audio
  • Works universally with most Bluetooth 5.0 devices as well as traditional speakers, headphones, and car audio systems
  • Delivers clear wireless sound up to 10 meters away

