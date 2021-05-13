Amazon adds Bluetooth to your car with this receiver at $9.50 Prime shipped (37% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Bluetooth Receiver for $9.37 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you still rely on a wired connection to play music from your smartphone in the car, this Amazon-branded solution is ready to help you cut the cord. Once paired with your phone over Bluetooth, it’ll sever the need to connect using a 3.5mm cable via the AUX port in your vehicle. It can also add wireless connectivity to old speakers that rely on the same connector. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

If you are happy to continue using a 3.5mm cable, perhaps you’d rather spend less on this 3-foot right-angle cord at $5 Prime shipped. I’m a huge fan of 90-degree cables like this as it can help keep the cord out of your way. With more than 7,500 Amazon reviews so far, it bears a respectable 4.6/5 star rating.

Amazon Basics Bluetooth Receiver features:

Receiver adapter for playing Bluetooth audio

Works universally with most Bluetooth 5.0 devices as well as traditional speakers, headphones, and car audio systems

Delivers clear wireless sound up to 10 meters away

