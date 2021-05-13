FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $23, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesChoetech
Save 30% From $6

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Magnetic Wireless Charger with stand for $22.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $2, and marks the best price we’ve seen. CHOETECH’s MagSafe charger lets you take advantage of the magnetic wireless refueling features of the iPhone 12 lineup without paying for Apple’s pricier first-party accessory. This one features a 5-foot USB-C cable as well as a compact metal design that pairs with a stand for keeping an eye on notifications and the like through the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 560 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Snap and secure your iPhone 12 for easy viewing while getting the fastest possible wireless charge at the same time. The magnetic surface automatically connects your phone to the “sweet spot,” avoiding slowdown or interference. Charge your iPhone 12 on the magnetic stand surface, or just rest your iPhone 12, AirPods or other earphones on the magnetic charging pad for a fast wireless charging.

Adjust your iPhone 12 pro max to find the ideal viewing angle for movies or messages. Charge vertically or horizontally to get the whole picture while powering up your phone. Compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSaf-e cases for iPhone 12. (Not compatible with iPhone 11 or earlier models, or with non-MagSaf-e phone cases.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsonite’s leather backpack is $40 off along wit...
Let the LectroFan White Noise Machine sing you to sleep...
Monitors up to $420 off: MSI 34-inch, Dell 40-inch 5K T...
Hardcover National Geo Kids First Big Book of Why drops...
Govee’s indoor/outdoor weather station displays t...
Score a 2-pack of ESR’s affordable AirTags Keycha...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, M...
Just $10 scores you this highly-rated aluminum 7-in-1 U...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $8 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $20 (Save 23%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $39

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger has dropped to a new all-time low at $30 (Save 23%)

$30 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 35%), more

From $9 Learn More
Review

Tested: ESR’s HaloLock charging stands deliver MagSafe while on the road or at home

Buy now Learn More
Save 50%

Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 chargers, video doorbells, more from $16

From $16 Learn More

Anker unveils new PowerWave Pad Lite at half of the price of Apple’s MagSafe charger

Buy now Learn More
Amazon lows

Score new all-time lows on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases from $40

From $40 Learn More