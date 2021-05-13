FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsonite’s leather backpack is $40 off along with Carhartt, Pacsafe, and others from $16

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsonite
44% off From $16

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack for $89.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 16-inch MacBook-ready backpack features a leather exterior with a “spacious and sophisticated” design. Multiple compartments and pockets can be found throughout, providing plenty of places to stow up to two laptops, two smartphones, and much more. The entire bag spans 18.5 x 12 x 6.5 inches and weighs in at 3.7 pounds. Its black colorway is nicely accented with silver zippers, offering up a classy look that should work well when headed to the office and just about anywhere else. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted backpacks priced from $16.

More backpacks on sale:

Why stop there when there’s yet another list of discounted Amazon, Moleskine, Hershel, and Targus MacBook bags from $9? Plus, you can outfit the interior of your backpack with True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool for $10.50 Prime shipped or cash in on one of these other Swiss Army, Kershaw, or Smith & Wesson deals from $7. And if you’d like to keep a versatile stylus with you, check out our coverage of Adonit’s iPhone and iPad-ready solution with a built-in voice recorder and price tag that’s less than Apple Pencil.

Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack features:

  • Dedicated padded laptop pocket fits 15. 6” laptop
  • Front organizer pocket with tablet pocket; 2 phone pockets, pen pockets, and mesh zip pocket
  • Full-sized deluxe backpack; Fits up to 2 laptops
  • Smart sleeve for ease of use while traveling
  • Body Dimensions: 18. 5″ X 12. 0″ X 6. 5″, weight: 3.73 pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsonite

About the Author

Hanie Design’s attractive minimalist steel fire p...
Add this sleek ultra-thin wireless keyboard to your min...
WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive adds 2TB of USB 3.0 storage to ...
Amazon’s Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50: S...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover ...
New low hits Amazon’s official World Travel Plug ...
Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to ...
Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit has all you need to get sta...
Show More Comments

Related

49% off

Amazon, Moleskine, Hershel, and Targus MacBook bags from $9 (Up to 49% off)

From $9 Learn More
Save $100

Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Kickscooter plunges to $2 from all-time low, now $400

$400 Learn More

adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Saldana at Kohl’s starting from $11

Learn More
48% off

True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool dives to $10.50 Prime shipped, more from $5 (Up to 48% off)

From $5 Learn More
Save $100

DJI Mavic Mini Combo sees rare discount to all-time low at $399 (Save $100)

$399 Learn More
Save $420

Monitors up to $420 off: MSI 34-inch, Dell 40-inch 5K Thunderbolt, more from $252

From $252 Learn More
Reg. $29

Upgrade to smart lighting with the Switchmate 2.0 switch controller for $19 (Reg. $29)

$19 Learn More
Reg. $79

Hanie Design’s attractive minimalist steel fire pit hits Amazon low at $47 (Reg. $79)

$47 Learn More