Samsonite’s leather backpack is $40 off along with Carhartt, Pacsafe, and others from $16

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack for $89.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 16-inch MacBook-ready backpack features a leather exterior with a “spacious and sophisticated” design. Multiple compartments and pockets can be found throughout, providing plenty of places to stow up to two laptops, two smartphones, and much more. The entire bag spans 18.5 x 12 x 6.5 inches and weighs in at 3.7 pounds. Its black colorway is nicely accented with silver zippers, offering up a classy look that should work well when headed to the office and just about anywhere else. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted backpacks priced from $16.

More backpacks on sale:

Why stop there when there’s yet another list of discounted Amazon, Moleskine, Hershel, and Targus MacBook bags from $9? Plus, you can outfit the interior of your backpack with True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool for $10.50 Prime shipped or cash in on one of these other Swiss Army, Kershaw, or Smith & Wesson deals from $7. And if you’d like to keep a versatile stylus with you, check out our coverage of Adonit’s iPhone and iPad-ready solution with a built-in voice recorder and price tag that’s less than Apple Pencil.

Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack features:

Dedicated padded laptop pocket fits 15. 6” laptop

Front organizer pocket with tablet pocket; 2 phone pockets, pen pockets, and mesh zip pocket

Full-sized deluxe backpack; Fits up to 2 laptops

Smart sleeve for ease of use while traveling

Body Dimensions: 18. 5″ X 12. 0″ X 6. 5″, weight: 3.73 pounds

