DJI Mavic Mini Combo sees rare discount to all-time low at $399 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $499, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, matches the all-time low from Prime Day last year, and is the best price of the year. Equipped with a 3-axis motorized gimbal, Mavic Mini can capture ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos. On a full charge, you’re looking at 30-minutes of flight time from each of the three batteries. DJI also includes a carrying case and some additional accessories with its bundle here to complete the package. Over 7,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $200 under the price of the newer DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, making it a much more cost-effective solution to getting out and flying a drone this summer. You can get all of the detials on how the two miniature quadcopters compare in our coverage over at DroneDJ.

We’re also seeing a collection of discounted backpacks that would make great ways to transport your new quadcopter around. With $40 off this leather Samsonite offering, there are some more affordable styles starting at $16, as well.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

