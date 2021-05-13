Your DIY setup deserves this Greenworks 24V Drill kit at its first sale price of $119, more

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 24V Brushless Impact Driver for $118.99 shipped. Typically fetching $140, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and is the very first price cut we’ve seen. Integrating into the rest of the Greenworks 24V ecosystem, this brushless impact drill and driver will elevate your tool kit for tackling that growing list of home improvement projects. It features a lightweight design with an integrated LED light for illuminating where you’re working. Complete with two batteries, a charger, and carrying case, this is as notable for first-time weekend warriors as it is for DIY veterans. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update 5/13 @ 12:54 PM: Home Depot is offering the RIDGID Corded Router and Sander for $99 shipped. Buying both separately would cost $174 at Home Depot right now with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the SKIL 4-Tool Combo Kit for $110.98. That’s up to $89 off and comes within $14 of the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this 4-tool combo will garner a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multitool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. Two PWR core 2Ah Lithium batteries and a charger are also bundled, allowing you to operate a couple of tools at once. The inclusion of a Bluetooth speaker should help you power through projects while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Greenworks 24V Impact Driver features:

Greenworks 24V Lithium-Ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life. 1/4 in. hex quick release coupler allows you to easily change out bits. Convenient built-in LED light for working in poorly-lit spaces.

