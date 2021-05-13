FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score the LEVOIT Dual Essential Oil Diffuser and humidifier for just $20 today (Reg. up to $60)

-
Home GoodswootLevoit
Reg. $45+ $20

Woot is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Essential Oil Diffuser and Air Humidifier for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $60 and currently starting at $45.50 via Amazon, today’s deal is a massive 65% in savings and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a trustworthy oil diffuser and humidifier that won’t break the bank, today’s lead deal is a great option. Alongside the 1-year warranty, the Dual 100 allows you to add essential oils directly to the base to support your personal aromatherapy setup. The top-fill design makes for easy refills, everything is BPA-free, and the adjustable mist level (can reach heights of up to 100cm) round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

With all of those savings above, you’ll have more than enough left over to score a set of essential oils to start (or continue) your journey to aromatic enlightenment. There are plenty of options at Amazon in an affordable price range, but one standout here is the Essential Oils by Pure Essentials 6-pack at $9 Prime shipped. It includes 10ml bottles of lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, lemongrass, and sweet orange.

If you would prefer something more in the air purifier category, we are also still tracking a notable price drops on LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier with HEPA filtration right here. Be sure too heck out the latest Airthings View Plus air quality monitor if you haven’t yet, then head over to our home essentials deal hub for even more price drops on DIY tool sets, kitchenware, furniture upgrades, outdoor gear, and much more

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Essential Oil Diffuser/Humidifier:

  • 2-in-1 Humidifier&diffuser: The Dual 100 acts as both a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, letting you add essential oils directly into the base for aromatherapy
  • Top-Fill Design: For easy refills and cleanup, simply remove the lid at the top of the Dual 100 to directly access the water tank
  • Safe and Reliable: BPA free ETL listed and CA65 tested make it safe for everyone it will automatically shutoff when water level is low or the water tank is removed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Levoit

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer hits one ...
Highly-rated Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker hits...
Don’t need the latest and greatest? Score an unlo...
RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit gets you started on DIY ...
Monoprice’s Ultra-Slim Mount keeps a 70-inch TV j...
OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester hit...
Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint r...
Workout equipment from $58: Stamina Power Tower, Blueto...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 21%

This ultrasonic humidifier helps the whole family breathe easy, 500-sq. foot coverage at just $42

$42 Learn More
Amazon low

LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier features HEPA filtration + Alexa/Assistant integration at a low of $75

$75 Learn More

Green Deals: Kick oil + gas to the curb with the $365.50 Greenworks 20-inch electric mower, more

Learn More
Save now

Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11

From $11 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 25-inch 60V Electric Lawn Mower now $150 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $369+

Highly-rated Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker hits Amazon low at $295 (Up to 25% off)

$295 Learn More
New low

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Alexa-enabled mini smart plugs see first discount to $6 each, more

$24 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer hits one of its best prices yet at $45 (Reg. up to $100)

$45 Learn More