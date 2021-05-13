Score the LEVOIT Dual Essential Oil Diffuser and humidifier for just $20 today (Reg. up to $60)

Woot is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Essential Oil Diffuser and Air Humidifier for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $60 and currently starting at $45.50 via Amazon, today’s deal is a massive 65% in savings and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a trustworthy oil diffuser and humidifier that won’t break the bank, today’s lead deal is a great option. Alongside the 1-year warranty, the Dual 100 allows you to add essential oils directly to the base to support your personal aromatherapy setup. The top-fill design makes for easy refills, everything is BPA-free, and the adjustable mist level (can reach heights of up to 100cm) round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

With all of those savings above, you’ll have more than enough left over to score a set of essential oils to start (or continue) your journey to aromatic enlightenment. There are plenty of options at Amazon in an affordable price range, but one standout here is the Essential Oils by Pure Essentials 6-pack at $9 Prime shipped. It includes 10ml bottles of lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, lemongrass, and sweet orange.

If you would prefer something more in the air purifier category, we are also still tracking a notable price drops on LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier with HEPA filtration right here. Be sure too heck out the latest Airthings View Plus air quality monitor if you haven’t yet, then head over to our home essentials deal hub for even more price drops on DIY tool sets, kitchenware, furniture upgrades, outdoor gear, and much more.

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Essential Oil Diffuser/Humidifier:

2-in-1 Humidifier&diffuser: The Dual 100 acts as both a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, letting you add essential oils directly into the base for aromatherapy

Top-Fill Design: For easy refills and cleanup, simply remove the lid at the top of the Dual 100 to directly access the water tank

Safe and Reliable: BPA free ETL listed and CA65 tested make it safe for everyone it will automatically shutoff when water level is low or the water tank is removed

