Nordstrom's Swing Guide will have you ready for golf and tennis season with gear for the entire family

Nordstrom is getting you ready for your next golf outing and tennis match with an entire guide dedicated to your swing. This line features an array of activewear you need to win and perform your best. Inside this guide, you will find top brands, including SPANX and Sweaty Betty, and golf gear from Travis Mathew, Callaway X, Rhone, Nike Golf, and many more. I also love that Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nordstrom Swing Guide.

Men’s Activewear

The men’s Nike Dri-FIT UV Flat Front Chino Shorts are a standout from this collection and a piece you will gravitate to for years to come. The Dri-FIT material is quick-drying, lightweight, and UV resistant as well. These shorts pair perfectly with a golf polo and even have a grippy stripe inside the waistband that holds your shirt in place. You can choose from six color options, and they’re priced at $65. However, if you’re looking for a pant option, the Nike Flex Slim Fit Dri-Fit Golf Pants are another phenomenal option.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of golf shoes, the Nordstrom Swing Guide suggests the adidas Golf TOUR360 Shoes. These golf shoes are not only highly breathable, but they also have a spike-less design ready for the course and beyond. They’re also designed for comfort with a cushioned insole and arch support as well. This style comes in two color options and is priced at $180.

Nordstrom Swing Pieces for Women

Skorts are all the rage this season for women, especially during golf season. One of Nordstrom’s top picks this season is the SPANX Get Moving Skort. I personally own this style and would highly recommend it. The material is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and infused with a four-way-stretch skirt liner for added mobility. This style is available in two color options, and it has UPF 50 sun protection. It’s priced at $72.

Pair the skort with the NikeCourt Victory Dri-FIT Tennis Polo that’s great for golf outings or tennis matches alike. This polo shirt is sleeveless for complete range of motion. It also has a chest logo that’s a contrasting color to add a fashionable statement. This style is priced at $55 and will pair nicely with shorts, skirts, and leggings.

