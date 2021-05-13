Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit has all you need to get started at $143.50 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit for $143.34 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $56 off the going rate and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to start strength training from the comfort of home? If so, this weight set is worth considering. Not only will you receive an adjustable bench, but also an 80-pound vinyl weight set. This allows you to start working out as soon as this package arrives on your doorstep. The kit has managed to secure a top five spot in Amazon’s list of best sellers. More than 1,250 folks have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Forfeit an adjustable design and included weights to save big with Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at under $56. It can uphold 600 pounds of weight and offers a compact design which makes it a solid choice when trying to free up space for other equipment. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

The deals don’t stop there, just yesterday we pieced together workout equipment discounts from $64. Oh, and if like be handy wherever you go, True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool will amplify your abilities at $10.50 Prime shipped. Finally, be sure to swing by our fitness-focused sister site, Connect The Watts, to stay up to date on the latest news and releases regarding Peloton and the like.

Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit features:

Includes 80 pound Vinyl weight set

Flat, incline bench positions

Fixed upright, preacher curl

Leg developer vinyl seats, exercise chart

Weight lifting bench set for isolated movements and proper form, strengthen biceps, triceps, quadriceps, legs, and buttocks

