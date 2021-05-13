Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit has all you need to get started at $143.50 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit for $143.34 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $56 off the going rate and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to start strength training from the comfort of home? If so, this weight set is worth considering. Not only will you receive an adjustable bench, but also an 80-pound vinyl weight set. This allows you to start working out as soon as this package arrives on your doorstep. The kit has managed to secure a top five spot in Amazon’s list of best sellers. More than 1,250 folks have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.
Forfeit an adjustable design and included weights to save big with Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at under $56. It can uphold 600 pounds of weight and offers a compact design which makes it a solid choice when trying to free up space for other equipment. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 11,000 Amazon shoppers.
The deals don’t stop there, just yesterday we pieced together workout equipment discounts from $64. Oh, and if like be handy wherever you go, True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool will amplify your abilities at $10.50 Prime shipped. Finally, be sure to swing by our fitness-focused sister site, Connect The Watts, to stay up to date on the latest news and releases regarding Peloton and the like.
Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit features:
- Includes 80 pound Vinyl weight set
- Flat, incline bench positions
- Fixed upright, preacher curl
- Leg developer vinyl seats, exercise chart
- Weight lifting bench set for isolated movements and proper form, strengthen biceps, triceps, quadriceps, legs, and buttocks
