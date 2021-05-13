FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit has all you need to get started at $143.50 (Reg. $199)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessWeider
28% off $143.50

Amazon is offering the Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit for $143.34 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $56 off the going rate and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to start strength training from the comfort of home? If so, this weight set is worth considering. Not only will you receive an adjustable bench, but also an 80-pound vinyl weight set. This allows you to start working out as soon as this package arrives on your doorstep. The kit has managed to secure a top five spot in Amazon’s list of best sellers. More than 1,250 folks have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Forfeit an adjustable design and included weights to save big with Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at under $56. It can uphold 600 pounds of weight and offers a compact design which makes it a solid choice when trying to free up space for other equipment. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

The deals don’t stop there, just yesterday we pieced together workout equipment discounts from $64. Oh, and if like be handy wherever you go, True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool will amplify your abilities at $10.50 Prime shipped. Finally, be sure to swing by our fitness-focused sister site, Connect The Watts, to stay up to date on the latest news and releases regarding Peloton and the like.

Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit features:

  • Includes 80 pound Vinyl weight set
  • Flat, incline bench positions
  • Fixed upright, preacher curl
  • Leg developer vinyl seats, exercise chart
  • Weight lifting bench set for isolated movements and proper form, strengthen biceps, triceps, quadriceps, legs, and buttocks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Weider

About the Author

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive adds 2TB of USB 3.0 storage to ...
Amazon’s Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50: S...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover ...
New low hits Amazon’s official World Travel Plug ...
Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to ...
DJI Mavic Mini Combo sees rare discount to all-time low...
AKAI’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard for Mac sees rare ...
Your DIY setup deserves this Greenworks 24V Drill kit a...
Show More Comments

Related

53% off

New desks from $32? Yep, Amazon is taking up to 53% off

From $32 Learn More
26% off

Storage in Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table is accessible from both sides: $93 (26% off)

$93 Learn More
20% off

Tidy up your garage for under $9 with Stalwart’s 30-piece organization kit (20% off)

Under $9 Learn More
Save 22%

Pilot your eye in the sky right from your phone, Kasa 1080p Pan/Tilt Security Camera only $35

$35 Learn More
Reg. $90

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive adds 2TB of USB 3.0 storage to your Xbox at $75 (Amazon low)

$75 Learn More

GameSir unleashes Bluetooth iPhone game controller with competitive price, more

Order Now! Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50: Shower heads, robe hooks, racks, more

From $2.50 Learn More
Save 24%

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover falls to low of $38 (Save 24%), more

From $25 Learn More