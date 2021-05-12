True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool dives to $10.50 Prime shipped, more from $5 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool for $10.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since July. This multi-tool boasts a pocket-friendly size and still manages to deliver 20 different capabilities. You’ll find a bottle opener, screwdrivers, wrenches, a blade, and the list goes on. The entire thing is comprised of stainless steel and a gold-titanium coating. Durable materials ensure it is ready to withstand all sorts of adventures like hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools discounted as low as $5.

Why stop there when there’s several more options in yesterday’s Swiss Army, Kershaw, and Smith & Wesson roundup from $7? We also have additional markdowns on Gerber, Klein, and others up to 55% off right here. Plus, Ferrari fans can snag official watches from $75.

True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

Quick Release Clip, Bottle Opener, Nail Cleaner, Large Flat Screwdriver, Medium Flat Screwdriver, Small Flat Eyeglass Screwdriver, Medium Phillips Screwdriver

Small Phillips Screwdriver, 14mm Spanner/Wrench, 12mm Spanner/Wrench, 10mm Spanner/Wrench, 8mm Spanner/Wrench, 6mm Spanner/Wrench, Bicycle Spoke Wrench, Razor Sharp Cutting Blade, Wire Stripper, Measuring Ruler, Box Opener, Pry Bar, File

Included in box: The Fixr, Leather pouch, Instructions

