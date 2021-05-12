Workout equipment from $58: Stamina Power Tower, Bluetooth treadmill, more (Up to 42% off)

Amazon is offering the Stamina Power Tower (1690) for $58.34 shipped. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. On the hunt for a compact piece of workout equipment that’ll let you tackle a wide variety of exercises? If so, the Stamina Power Tower is here to save the day. It’s ready to help you lose weight, build muscle, and even improve heart health. Once pieced together it will span 49 x 42.5 x 81 inches and weighs in at 61 pounds, which is considerably more compact and lightweight than many competing solutions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment up to $100 off.

More exercise equipment deals:

Stamina Power Tower (1690) features:

Power Towers allow for many different bodyweight exercises, helping you lose weight, build muscle and improve heart health. Bodyweight routines are invigorating and effective for major muscle groups.

The versatile Stamina Power Tower 1690 can be used for pull-ups, dips, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, vertical knee raises and more.

Secure foam hand grips at each exercise station provide stability and comfort during exercise. The durable steel frame supports users of up to 250 lbs.

