Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with 25% off this highly-rated French press brewer at $15

AmazonHome GoodsBAYKA
25% off $15

BAYKA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its French Press Coffee Brewer for $14.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $20 normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This French press is perfect for at-home baristas who are wanting to enjoy a higher-end cup of coffee in the morning. This model features a 4-level filtration system that helps keep grinds out of your cup of coffee in the morning. With a 34-ounce cup, it can make enough to fuel the entire family at one time, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Prefer espresso? Well, this stovetop brewer has a 3-cup capacity and is just $6 on Amazon. If you’re after a killer way to make strong coffee in the mornings, this is a fantastic option. Plus, with a36-cup capacity, there’s more than enough room to fuel the two people at one time here.

For easier brews, consider picking up a Keurig. Right now, the original K-Select Coffee Maker is down to $70 at Best Buy, but this deal ends at midnight. You’ll find that it ushers in $60 in savings, which is nearly a 50% discount from its normal going rate.

More on the BAYKA French Press:

Made of Reliable Material – Glass that is too thin or cheaply made would let out the heat almost instantly, which would affect the taste of your coffee. Our carafe, however, is made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass which keeps the water hot during the brewing process. Also, the thickened glass bottom tremendously extends the product service life and our handle is secured with a stainless-steel frame to keep the beaker from falling out.

