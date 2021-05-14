Let Keurig start your morning right, original K-Select Coffee Maker dives to $70 ($60 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also available direct. That slashes $60 off the usual price to mark the very best deal we can find. This classic K-Cup coffee maker is simple to use and brews fresh, delicious coffee without additional clean-up or stress. This was my personal source of morning joe for the better part of my college career, and it delivered a strong cup of stability every morning. If it can get me out of bed for a 7 AM ASL lecture, it’s sure to do the job for your daily fix. This basic model offers four different cup sizes and works with all standard K-Cup coffee pods. The only thing you have to do is plug it in, fill up the water tank, and choose your favorite flavor. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. See below for more.

Not sure where to start with so many blends and flavors out there? I’d recommend this four-flavor starter pack for $16.50 with Subscribe and Save. (Just remember to unsubscribe after your first order, unless you’d rather get deliveries every month.) The flavor’s aren’t too crazy, and each is made of 100% Arabica coffee, so you’re sure to find something reliable there.

And if you’re interested in a personal favorite, this 72-pack of Café Bustelo Espresso Style Dark Roast Coffee is what I drank to get through my last graveyard donut shop shift. It’s strong as all get out and delicious too, so if you like your coffee bold and energizing, this is the way to go. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 10,000 coffee lovers.

Keep your coffee hot and fresh all day with the Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler. It sports an iconic look, sturdy insulation, and that classic Thermos branding, all for just $18. For even more ways to streamline your kitchen, check out this Bella Pro Multi Cooker and Air Fryer for $80 shipped, or build a feast for the whole family with Insignia’s 8-quart multi cooker for only $50. Or just take a peek at our home goods guide for all the latest, greatest, and lowest prices around.

Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker features:

Start your morning right with this Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker. Simple button controls let you brew an individual 12-oz. cup of coffee in less than one minute, and the strong brew setting produces a bolder flavor. Brew five cups at a time with this Keurig K-Select brewer without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir.

