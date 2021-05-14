FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $400 on Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR at new 2021 lows

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering both models of Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR starting at $4,649 shipped for the Standard Glass variant. You’ll also be able to score the Nano-Texture version for $5,599. Down from the usual $4,999 and $5,999 price tags respectively, today’s offer amounts to upwards of $400 in savings, beats our previous mentions by over $200, and mark the second-best prices to date. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since August of last year.

Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion. Other notable features include P3 wide color support, 1000 nits sustained brightness that peak at 1600 nits, as well as the optional Nano-texture finish. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not as deep of a discount, you can also complete the package on the Pro Display XDR by picking up Apple’s Pro Stand for $959. Down from its $999 going rate, this is another chance to save on upgrading your Mac workstation and the best discount all year. Otherwise, opt for the Apple VESA Mount Adapter to pair its high-end display with a stand of your choice.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts. You can still currently save up to $149 on the latest M1 MacBook Air machines at some of the best prices to date, which is live alongside a notable price cut on Apple’s new AirPods Max that delivers a new 2021 low of $519.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

The Apple 32″ Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display is built with a 32″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 6016 by 3384 6K resolution with Retina display technology that produces crisp, vivid images. As somewhat of a one-size-fits-all solution, the Pro Display XDR is well suited for multitasking and its 6K resolution with a 32″ viewing area is plenty to work with. For photo and design-focused users, it’s a large canvas that lets you fit all your content, tools, and anything else you’d like, on one screen.

