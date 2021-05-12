FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s new AirPods Max have dropped to the best price of 2021 at $519

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $519 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer marks is only the third notable price cut since release, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $13, and is the best price of the year.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricy offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still marked down to $190. These provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and spatial audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters.

Otherwise, go give our Apple guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals. Alongside a new all-time low on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $149 off, we’re still tracking only the second notable price cut on the official Apple Watch Black Unity band at $39, as well.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

