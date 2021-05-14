NETGEAR’s managed 24-port Gigabit Ethernet switch returns to Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Managed Ethernet Network Switch for $99.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $150 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This provides an ample amount of Ethernet ports for your wired home network. Each one supports Gigabit speeds for up to 100MB/s transfer rates. This isn’t just a standard switch either, it offers full management through the NETGEAR Plus interface that’s easy-to-use and makes it simple to both secure and monitor your network. It can be rack-mounted or sat on a desk, making it a great choice all around. Plus, NETGEAR ships it with a lifetime warranty that features next-business-day replacement and 24/7 chat. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 10,000 happy customers.

If you don’t need the managed aspect of today’s deal, then TP-Link has you covered for around 30% less. That’s right, you can pick up a TP-Link 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $70 at Amazon right now. You’ll find that it can still be rack-mounted or sat on a desk, similar to NETGEAR’s model. TP-Link also offers a similar lifetime warranty, but without the next-business-day feature.

On the wireless side of things, did you see the recent deal we found on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems? They’re on sale from $200 with up to $69 in savings available, bolstering your home’s wireless networking abilities with an easy-to-use mobile interface and large coverage area.

More on NETGEAR’s 24-port Managed Ethernet Switch:

Plus software with easy-to-use interface offers basic managed capabilities to configure, secure, and monitor your network

Supports desktop or rackmount placement with the necessary mounting hardware in the box

Lifetime Limited Hardware Warranty, Next Business Day Replacement, and 24/7 chat with a NETGEAR expert

