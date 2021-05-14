NETGEAR’s managed 24-port Gigabit Ethernet switch returns to Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Managed Ethernet Network Switch for $99.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $150 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This provides an ample amount of Ethernet ports for your wired home network. Each one supports Gigabit speeds for up to 100MB/s transfer rates. This isn’t just a standard switch either, it offers full management through the NETGEAR Plus interface that’s easy-to-use and makes it simple to both secure and monitor your network. It can be rack-mounted or sat on a desk, making it a great choice all around. Plus, NETGEAR ships it with a lifetime warranty that features next-business-day replacement and 24/7 chat. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 10,000 happy customers.
If you don’t need the managed aspect of today’s deal, then TP-Link has you covered for around 30% less. That’s right, you can pick up a TP-Link 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $70 at Amazon right now. You’ll find that it can still be rack-mounted or sat on a desk, similar to NETGEAR’s model. TP-Link also offers a similar lifetime warranty, but without the next-business-day feature.
On the wireless side of things, did you see the recent deal we found on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems? They’re on sale from $200 with up to $69 in savings available, bolstering your home’s wireless networking abilities with an easy-to-use mobile interface and large coverage area.
More on NETGEAR’s 24-port Managed Ethernet Switch:
- Plus software with easy-to-use interface offers basic managed capabilities to configure, secure, and monitor your network
- Supports desktop or rackmount placement with the necessary mounting hardware in the box
- Lifetime Limited Hardware Warranty, Next Business Day Replacement, and 24/7 chat with a NETGEAR expert
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!