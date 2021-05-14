FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR’s managed 24-port Gigabit Ethernet switch returns to Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150+)

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
$50+ off $100

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Managed Ethernet Network Switch for $99.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $150 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This provides an ample amount of Ethernet ports for your wired home network. Each one supports Gigabit speeds for up to 100MB/s transfer rates. This isn’t just a standard switch either, it offers full management through the NETGEAR Plus interface that’s easy-to-use and makes it simple to both secure and monitor your network. It can be rack-mounted or sat on a desk, making it a great choice all around. Plus, NETGEAR ships it with a lifetime warranty that features next-business-day replacement and 24/7 chat. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 10,000 happy customers.

If you don’t need the managed aspect of today’s deal, then TP-Link has you covered for around 30% less. That’s right, you can pick up a TP-Link 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $70 at Amazon right now. You’ll find that it can still be rack-mounted or sat on a desk, similar to NETGEAR’s model. TP-Link also offers a similar lifetime warranty, but without the next-business-day feature.

On the wireless side of things, did you see the recent deal we found on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems? They’re on sale from $200 with up to $69 in savings available, bolstering your home’s wireless networking abilities with an easy-to-use mobile interface and large coverage area.

More on NETGEAR’s 24-port Managed Ethernet Switch:

  • Plus software with easy-to-use interface offers basic managed capabilities to configure, secure, and monitor your network
  • Supports desktop or rackmount placement with the necessary mounting hardware in the box
  • Lifetime Limited Hardware Warranty, Next Business Day Replacement, and 24/7 chat with a NETGEAR expert

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Blu-ray + 4K from $10: Avengers 4-movie bundle, Tenet, ...
Reclaim storage space with ClosetMaid’s Pantry Ca...
Amazon takes up to 20% off meross Alexa/HomeKit garage ...
Tap into macOS Sidecar with this #1 best-selling goosen...
Work from any room with Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-St...
Illuminate your desk with Amazon’s sleek LED lamp...
TicWatch Pro LTE Smartwatch with HRM, GPS, more now $10...
CYRILL’s vegan leather AirTag Case Cover with Key...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game with up to $100 off NETGEAR’s latest Nighthawk systems from $199

From $199 Learn More
Save $80

Pair your MacBook with Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at a low of $270 (Save $80)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $26

Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch + Remote at under $16

Under $16 Learn More
Save 26%

Save up to $69 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems, now on sale from $200

From $200 Learn More
Save $30

Upgrade to Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System while it’s on sale for $170

$170 Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More

Blu-ray + 4K from $10: Avengers 4-movie bundle, Tenet, Godzilla collection, Willy Wonka, more

Learn More
Save $750

Dell’s 4.8GHz Vostro Laptop is 15.6-inches of pure professional power at $649 (Save $750)

$649 Learn More