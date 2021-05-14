FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $69 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems, now on sale from $200

-
Google
Save 26% From $200

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $299 shipped. Down from its usual $349 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and marks the best we’ve seen in over a year. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with less coverage will find the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $200 at BuyDig’s eBay storefront to be a compelling alternative. Down from its $269 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $29 and marks a new 2021 low. You’ll find the same 2.2Gb/s speeds here and other Assistant features as the lead deal, just with 4,400-square feet of coverage.

But if you can live without the integrated Assistant features found on the Nest mesh systems, consider going with the refreshed Google Wi-Fi package at $170 instead. This 3-piece networking upgrade delivers 4,500-square feet of coverage alongside 1.2Gb/s speeds with six Gigabit Ethernet ports to complete the package. Otherwise, give our networking guide a look for other ongoing discounts, too.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

