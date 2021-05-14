OnePlus 8 with 5G UW connectivity, 128GB storage, 90Hz display, more at low of $400

B&H Photo is offering the OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Verizon Unlocked Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Normally $700, it’s down to $499 direct, has gone for around $450 or so recently, and is now down to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before. With its 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED 90Hz display, you’ll enjoy HDR10+ support, 4,096-level auto brightness, and a special Reading Mode. Plus, the rear triple camera array delivers stellar 48MP wide, 16MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lenses for capturing precious moments with your family this spring. Up front, a 16MP sensor allows for quality video calling and selfies. This model also offers 5G UW connectivity if you’re on a supported plan and in a covered area, which can yield ultra-fast network speeds. With 128GB of built-in storage and 8GB of RAM, you’ll enjoy plenty of space for movies and photos as well as enough RAM to easily multitask. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If 5G connectivity isn’t paramount for you, then check out Google’s Pixel 4a at $349. It’s a full $51 below the OnePlus 8 above, while delivering a stock Android experience and 128GB of storage. Since it’s made by Google, a full 2-years of updates from its launch are guaranteed and you’ll find features like Night Sight, Adaptive Battery, and more available here.

On the more budget-focused side of the spectrum, you’ll want to check out our earlier coverage of TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L smartphone. It’s down to $170, bringing with it 64GB of storage, a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, and a quad rear camera array. Also, don’t forget that the Sony Xperia 5 II has a 120Hz OLED display at $100 off. Plus, we have plenty of other Android-focused deals in our daily roundup.

More on the OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone:

The fast, flowing, smooth experience of the glacial green OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone is highlighted by a contoured body design, curved 6.55″ Fluid AMOLED Display, and 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus engineered the screen to feel and look natural by calibrating it for vivid and accurate color reproduction. It also features HDR10+ support, 4096-level auto brightness, and a Reading Mode for more comfortable reading, day or night.

