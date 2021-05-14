FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 8 with 5G UW connectivity, 128GB storage, 90Hz display, more at low of $400

-
AndroidB&Honeplus
$50+ off $400

B&H Photo is offering the OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Verizon Unlocked Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Normally $700, it’s down to $499 direct, has gone for around $450 or so recently, and is now down to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before. With its 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED 90Hz display, you’ll enjoy HDR10+ support, 4,096-level auto brightness, and a special Reading Mode. Plus, the rear triple camera array delivers stellar 48MP wide, 16MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lenses for capturing precious moments with your family this spring. Up front, a 16MP sensor allows for quality video calling and selfies. This model also offers 5G UW connectivity if you’re on a supported plan and in a covered area, which can yield ultra-fast network speeds. With 128GB of built-in storage and 8GB of RAM, you’ll enjoy plenty of space for movies and photos as well as enough RAM to easily multitask. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If 5G connectivity isn’t paramount for you, then check out Google’s Pixel 4a at $349. It’s a full $51 below the OnePlus 8 above, while delivering a stock Android experience and 128GB of storage. Since it’s made by Google, a full 2-years of updates from its launch are guaranteed and you’ll find features like Night Sight, Adaptive Battery, and more available here.

On the more budget-focused side of the spectrum, you’ll want to check out our earlier coverage of TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L smartphone. It’s down to $170, bringing with it 64GB of storage, a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, and a quad rear camera array. Also, don’t forget that the Sony Xperia 5 II has a 120Hz OLED display at $100 off. Plus, we have plenty of other Android-focused deals in our daily roundup.

More on the OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone:

The fast, flowing, smooth experience of the glacial green OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone is highlighted by a contoured body design, curved 6.55″ Fluid AMOLED Display, and 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus engineered the screen to feel and look natural by calibrating it for vivid and accurate color reproduction. It also features HDR10+ support, 4096-level auto brightness, and a Reading Mode for more comfortable reading, day or night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

B&H

oneplus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, Mars Power...
Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone delivers a 120Hz OLED displ...
Add Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld c...
Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Kickscooter plunges...
Amazfit Bip S 40-day fitness tracker plunges to new low...
Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone falls ...
TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one o...
Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD takes a load...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one of its best prices yet at $170 (Reg. $250)

$170 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More
Amazon low

Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone delivers a 120Hz OLED display at new low of $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Save 24%

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover falls to low of $38 (Save 24%), more

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $260

ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebook packs 32GB of storage + USB-C at $179 shipped (Reg. $260)

$179 Learn More
Orig. $629

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 i5/8GB/128GB falls to low of $401.50 (Refurb, Orig. $629)

$401.50 Learn More
Save $100

Lenovo’s C340 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to all-time low at $399 shipped

$399 Learn More