TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one of its best prices yet at $170 (Reg. $250)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 10L 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $169.99 shipped when you apply code TCLMPSDL at checkout. Regularly $250 at Amazon and direct from TCL, this is a solid $80 price drop, $25 below our previous mention, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find. Featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display and 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card), this model also sports a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor. Unlocked and compatible with GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile, it is powered via a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers and you can get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

As we mentioned above, you can use a fraction of your savings here to expand the handset’s storage capacities significantly. This SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card goes for $19.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, just keep in mind the TCL 10L is expandable to as much as 256GB.

Android hardware deals certainly don’t stop there. Just this morning we spotted a solid deals on Samsung Galaxy models alongside a host of other Android smartphones on sale. Also, be sure to check out ongoing deals on LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ and Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480 as well.

Here is the latest batch of discounted Android games and apps plus even more in our constantly updated Android deal hub.

More on the TCL 10L 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone:

6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).

Compatible with GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. This device is also certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network.

