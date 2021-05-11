FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one of its best prices yet at $170 (Reg. $250)

-
AmazonAndroidTCL
Reg. $250 $170

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 10L 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $169.99 shipped when you apply code TCLMPSDL at checkout. Regularly $250 at Amazon and direct from TCL, this is a solid $80 price drop, $25 below our previous mention, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find. Featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display and 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card), this model also sports a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor. Unlocked and compatible with GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile, it is powered via a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers and you can get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

As we mentioned above, you can use a fraction of your savings here to expand the handset’s storage capacities significantly. This SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card goes for $19.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, just keep in mind the TCL 10L is expandable to as much as 256GB. 

Android hardware deals certainly don’t stop there. Just this morning we spotted a solid deals on Samsung Galaxy models alongside a host of other Android smartphones on sale. Also, be sure to check out ongoing deals on LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ and Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480 as well. 

Here is the latest batch of discounted Android games and apps plus even more in our constantly updated Android deal hub

More on the TCL 10L 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone:

  • 6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.
  • Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.
  • Up to 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).
  • Compatible with GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. This device is also certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

TCL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best...
Save $140 on Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power...
Don’t pay the Dyson tax, save up to 44% on Eureka...
Jabra’s Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds with Alexa/Si...
Score Apple Watch SE styles at $40 off, marking the bes...
Save up to $149 and upgrade to Apple’s latest M1 ...
Samsung Galaxy S10 drops to $270 in Woot’s cert. ...
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub adds voice commands to...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $699

Find four rear cameras on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480 (Save 31%)

$480 Learn More
First discount

Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking sees very first discount to $85

$85 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: New Pokémon Snap $50, Among Us Switch $4, more

$50 Learn More
70% off

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

+ 40% off Learn More
Save now

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best price yet at $71, more from $45

From $45 Learn More
Reg. $150

JLab’s 2021 Talk Pro USB-C Microphone is $50 off for today only at $100 shipped

$100 Learn More

LEGO’s new 2,000-piece ‘Friends’ set recreates Joey and Monica’s iconic apartments

Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest $8 movie sale discounts classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and more

$8 each Learn More