FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, Mars Power Industries, X Launcher Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals of the day. We have relaxing memory games, QR suites, app launchers, sci-fi shooters, and resource management sim/puzzlers on Mars, alongside all of the deals in our Android hub. More specifically speaking, highlights of today’s collection include titles like Cessabit, Mars Power Industries, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Sony Xperia 5 II at $100 off, which now joins ongoing deals on TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone and Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo. Today’s offers on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems now sit alongside price drops on its Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking and everything else in our Google deal hub. But we also spotted up to $100 off Wear OS TicWatch models, a host of fresh new Anker Amazon deals from $11 and even more in this morning’s smartphone accessory roundup

Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary Trilogy $50, Titanfall 2 Ultimate $3, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cessabit:

This game will help you relax. Remember what you see and answer the questions. Inspect each illustration for clues, tap objects for hints and solve complicated objectives. Beautiful line art environments combined with calming nature sounds will create a zen atmosphere perfect for relaxing. Complete levels after finding the correct answers to a set of questions. There is no time limit to complete levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

OnePlus 8 with 5G UW connectivity, 128GB storage, 90Hz ...
Three new limited-edition Mandalorian pinball machines ...
Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossin...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mars Power Industri...
Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary Trilog...
Secure the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic Hist...
Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone delivers a 120Hz OLED displ...
Add Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld c...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mars Power Industries, Vestigium, Earth 3D, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $110+

Relax those aching muscles, Homech Deep Tissue Massage Gun now $68 (Reg. $110+)

$68 Learn More
20% off

This retro-inspired TV stand just fell to $72 shipped (Save 20%)

$72 Learn More
Review

Tested: Nomad’s stainless steel MagSafe Mount justifies its steep price with an unmatched build

Pre-order now Learn More
64% off

Save 64% on this highly-rated foldable Bluetooth keyboard for under $10

$10 Learn More