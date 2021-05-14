FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue bundles a FREE HomeKit motion sensor with select outdoor lights ($50 value)

-
Smart HomePhilips Hue
$50 value FREE

Philips Hue has now launched its latest promotion just in time for spring, bundling its Outdoor Motion Sensor for FREE with select lighting purchases over $250. First add the $50 accessory to your cart before perusing all of the outdoor lights right here to find the right mix of gear for hitting the threshold. The price will drop at checkout automatically, yielding one of the best offers of any kind on many of the outdoor Philips Hue lights that rarely go on sale to begin with.

With spring weather making hanging out on the porch or patio all the more enjoyable, today’s sale lets you lock-in rare savings on just-announced Amarant light bars, popular pathway lamps, and outdoor floodlights for adding a pop of color to your space. Compatible with the rest of the Hue ecosystem, you’ll enjoy multicolor lighting on many of the offerings alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Not to mention 4+ star ratings across the board. Get a closer look at what the Hue Outdoor Motion sensor will bring to your setup in our hands-on review and then head below for our top picks.

Notable ways to take advantage of the promotion

  • Amarant Linear Outdoor Light: $170
  • Econic Outdoor Pedestal Lamp: $130
  • 80-inch Outdoor Lightstrip: $90
  • Discover Outdoor Floodlight: $170
  • Appear Outdoor Wall Light: $140
  • Outdoor Motion Sensor: $50
  • Lily XL Outdoor Spot Light: $150

But if it’s the indoor aspect of your Philips Hue setup that could use some attention, we’re still seeing a series of additional rare price cuts on lights and accessories from $17. Ranging from its portable Go Lamp at $68 to wall switches and more, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade your smart home without paying full price.

Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor features:

Control your outdoor lights automatically with a Philips Hue outdoor sensor. Place the battery-powered, completely wireless sensor anywhere — and then simply walk by to trigger your lights.  

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon takes up to 20% off meross Alexa/HomeKit garage ...
LIFX HomeKit-enabled Color BR30 RGB LED Smart Bulb work...
TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 2K indoor smart camera see...
Anker’s eufy HomeKit Pan/Tilt Indoor Cam returns ...
Amazon launches refreshed Echo Show 8 and 5 Alexa displ...
Secure your home with the Argus Pro Camera + Solar Pane...
Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Sw...
All-new Anker eufy Wi-Fi Smart Security Lock sees first...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip falls to new all-time low at $70 (Save 22%)

$70 Learn More
Rare savings

Philips Hue lights and accessories see rare discounts: Go Lamp $68, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
First discount

Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking sees very first discount to $85

$85 Learn More
Save 20%

Save up to 20% on the latest LIFX HomeKit Color LED light bulbs from $30

From $30 Learn More
58% off

Add two dusk-to-dawn motion-sensing LED bulbs to your patio for under $7 (58% off)

Under $7 Learn More
Reg. $27

A 2-pack of solar-powered LED lights adds 6,400-lumens of brightness to your yard for $19

$19 Learn More

Green Deals: Home Depot 1-day solar sale starts at $16, more

Learn More

Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has you cooking in color

From $20 Learn More