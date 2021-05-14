Philips Hue bundles a FREE HomeKit motion sensor with select outdoor lights ($50 value)

Philips Hue has now launched its latest promotion just in time for spring, bundling its Outdoor Motion Sensor for FREE with select lighting purchases over $250. First add the $50 accessory to your cart before perusing all of the outdoor lights right here to find the right mix of gear for hitting the threshold. The price will drop at checkout automatically, yielding one of the best offers of any kind on many of the outdoor Philips Hue lights that rarely go on sale to begin with.

With spring weather making hanging out on the porch or patio all the more enjoyable, today’s sale lets you lock-in rare savings on just-announced Amarant light bars, popular pathway lamps, and outdoor floodlights for adding a pop of color to your space. Compatible with the rest of the Hue ecosystem, you’ll enjoy multicolor lighting on many of the offerings alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Not to mention 4+ star ratings across the board. Get a closer look at what the Hue Outdoor Motion sensor will bring to your setup in our hands-on review and then head below for our top picks.

Notable ways to take advantage of the promotion

Amarant Linear Outdoor Light: $170

Econic Outdoor Pedestal Lamp: $130

80-inch Outdoor Lightstrip: $90

Discover Outdoor Floodlight: $170

Appear Outdoor Wall Light: $140

Outdoor Motion Sensor: $50

Lily XL Outdoor Spot Light: $150

But if it’s the indoor aspect of your Philips Hue setup that could use some attention, we’re still seeing a series of additional rare price cuts on lights and accessories from $17. Ranging from its portable Go Lamp at $68 to wall switches and more, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade your smart home without paying full price.

Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor features:

Control your outdoor lights automatically with a Philips Hue outdoor sensor. Place the battery-powered, completely wireless sensor anywhere — and then simply walk by to trigger your lights.

