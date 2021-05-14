Save $50 on this 4K GPS camera drone with 40-minute flight time at $180, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ruka (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is offering its U11 GPS Camera Quadcopter for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats previous discounts by $20, and marks a new all-time low. This camera drone delivers a compact design that can fold up in-between flight sessions. Alongside being able to record 4K video while up in the sky, this one packs GPS features for smart return in case it’s ever disconnected from the included controller. That’s alongside follow me support, FPV modes, and a pair of bundled batteries that deliver 20 minutes of flight time each. Over 980 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Ruko’s Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of other RC gear including smart coding robots and amphibious cars. Pricing starts at $102 and delivers up to 50% in savings to join the featured quadcopter. Shop everything right here for more ways to save.

We’re also seeing a collection of discounted backpacks that would make great ways to transport your new quadcopter around. With $40 off this leather Samsonite offering, there are some more affordable styles starting at $16, as well.

Ruko U11 GPS Camera Quadcopter features:

A 90° adjustable high-performance camera which is ideal for Aerial shot, takes excellent 4K Ultra HD pictures and help you capture and memorize every precious moment. One intelligent flight battery provides a maximum flight time of 20 minutes. While supplied with an extra battery, this drone will extend the flight time to 40 mins (2*20 mins), brings you double joy time！

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!