Vans has a new collaboration with Parks Project inspired by the great outdoors. This limited-edition capsule’s mission statement is to “Leave It Better Than You Found It.” In addition to the product collaboration, this collection will directly give back $250,000 to the National Parks Conservation Association. This new line includes both classic and current footwear styles, like the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Authentic, and Slip-On. It also includes apparel ranging from hoodies to tees and even trendy bucket hats. Plus, Vans offers free delivery and returns on every order. The line just launched today, so be sure to check out our favorites below.

“As a native Californian, Vans epitomizes the West Coast lifestyle,” said Parks Project CEO and co-founder Keith Eshelman. “This opportunity to create a collection together was a dream of mine and I hope it inspires a new generation of outdoor adventurers to leave the outdoors better than they found it.”

Vans x Parks Project Shoes

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Vans x Project Parks Authentic Sneakers. This style is a great shoe for everyday wear, and it pairs nicely with jeans or shorts alike. I also like that all of the shoes in this collection are gender-neural, and this sneaker comes in several color options. These shoes are priced at $80 and will become a go-to for spring outings.

Another great style for everyday wear is the Classic Slip-On for $60. These shoes allow you to leave the house in a breeze, and their cushioned insole also adds comfort. They also feature a tie-dye design and can be found in kids’ or adult sizing options. This style will pair nicely with spring shorts, jeans, joggers, leggings, and more.

Limited-Edition Apparel

A standout from this sale is the very on-trend Bucket Hat. Tie-dye is also very fashionable for this season, and the bucket hat is loaded with this print. The entire collection, including the bucket hat, features custom artwork reminding us all to appreciate the natural wonders of our parks. This hat is also a great style for summer because it will keep your face protected from the sun, and it can be washed with a 100% cotton material. This style is priced at $50.

