eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on sale from $255 (Save up to 36%)

Amazon is currently offering its eero Pro mesh WiFi 802.11ac system for $255 shipped. Typically fetching $399, it recently dropped to $319 with today’s offer slashing another $64 off, saving you a total of 36% and matching the all-time low set only once before. Comprised of three nodes, this mesh Wi-Fi package can deck out your home in 802.11ac coverage thanks to its 5,000-square foot range. Ideal for 350Mb/s internet service plans, this system also packs dual-band Wi-Fi support, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and Alexa support. HomeKit router integration completes the package for integrating with the rest of your Siri smart home. Over 8,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering its eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi Router 3-Node System for $399. Down from its usual $499 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings and a return to the 2021 low. This package arrives with much of the same features noted above, but additional coverage that delivers a 6,000-square foot range. That’s alongside six Ethernet sports and support for 550 Mb/s internet plans. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

But if you’re more privy to the Google ecosystem, we’re still tracking some of the best prices of the year on these Nest Wifi Router systems. With prices starting at $200, you’ll be able to save as much as $69 on two different packages for upgrading the networking setup to Google’s latest.

eero Pro Mesh System features:

Improve your home network with this three-pack of eero Wi-Fi routers. Powerful dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity provides up to 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and TrueMesh technology helps minimize buffering and congestion. These eero Wi-Fi routers are easy to install and include a convenient app that walks you through setup and makes managing your network simple.

