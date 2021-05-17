ECOVACS’ smartphone-controlled 661 Robot mops and vacuums, now $100 (Reg. $170+)

Today only, Woot is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $400, this typically sells for around $200 as of late and is now listed at $170 via Amazon. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and at least $70 in savings. This is the 661 model that also doubles as a robot mop when you flip out the dust bin for the water tank, and now, a particularly affordable, brand-name multi-function option. Smartphone control in combination with a series of navigational sensors will have this bot intelligently cleaning your home for up to 110 minutes at a time. After that, it returns itself to the included charging dock to juice back up and continue the job. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-month warranty. More details below.

When it comes to a robot vacuum you can trust, there really aren’t very many options that regularly sell in the $100 range. You will find some Amazon, but it’s hard to recommend those over an ECOVACS option that can both vacuum and mop for $100. Otherwise, check out some of the other price drops we spotted below on Anker vacuums:

For more deal on items for around the house, swing by our home goods guide. You’ll find deep deals on Anova sous vide cookers, up to $150 off grills, and much more right here.

More on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Convertible vacuuming & mopping: DEEBOT 661 has an interchangeable dustbin for vacuuming and water tank for mopping; Swap between the two to tackle all your floor cleaning needs…Optimized navigation: DEEBOT 661 systematically navigates on hard floors for the perfect mopping…Up to 110 minute runtime: A longer battery life for even more cleaning auto return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!