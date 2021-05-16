FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot gets you BBQ-ready this spring with up to $150 off grills, smokers, and more

Today only $150 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking up to $150 off a selection of grills from popular brands. Everything ships free, and no-cost curbside pickup is available in most cases for those who want to get in on the action sooner. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of ways to elevate your BBQ setup ahead of Memorial Day and all of the other upcoming cookouts that summer has in store. Alongside full-sized offerings for the patio meant to feed the whole family in one go, you’ll also find some more compact grills for bringing along on tailgates and the like, as well as boil cookers and smokers. Just about everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable discounts at Home Depot today:

Then after you’ve shopped all of the price cuts today, be sure to get a look at everything we have in our home goods guide. Those looking to bring the meal preparation indoors will want to check out Insignia’s 8-quart multi cooker, which has dropped to $50 alongside all of the other kitchen upgrades right here.

Z Grills 8-in-1 Grill and Smoker features:

Z GRILLS uses 100%-natural BBQ wood pellets to infuse your food with deep, rich flavor. Digital control board ignites the grill and allows to set the cooking temperature from 180°F to 450°F. Fan-forced convection cooking eliminates the need for a rotisserie and creates a versatile environment for grilling, roasting, smoking, braising and baking. 8-in-1 versatility offers an array of cooking options for unlimited dining possibilities.

