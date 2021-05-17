LG’s 65-inch OLED AirPlay 2 4K Smart TV + FREE speaker, $100 Visa credit, more at $490+ off

BuyDig is now offering the 2020 LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,896.99 shipped with a $100 Visa gift card and a FREE LG XBOOM Go PL5 Speaker (regular $90 value) when filling out this form from LG. Originally $2,800 and regularly fetching closer to $2,200, this TV sells for $1,900 at Best Buy and is currently on sale for $1,897 without the added gift card via Amazon. Alongside the Visa gift card that can be used just about anywhere, today’s offer yields an effective value of $2,390 and subsequently up to $493 in savings. You’re looking at a gorgeous 65-inch 2160p 4K panel with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services, HDR, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and more. Alongside Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, this model sports four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and various audio options. Rated 4+ stars from 4,200 Amazon customers. More 4K smart TV deals below.
If the well-rated Insignia 65-inch 4K model won’t cut it for you at $550, consider something like the Samsung 65-inch Crystal model from 2020 at $748 instead. This one provides much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal for a fraction of the price, just without the AirPlay and slick OLED pixels. And we also have great ongoing deal for the 55-inch variant starting from $465 right here.
Be sure to head over to our deal coverage of the massive 2021, 85-inch Samsung QLED right here with over $500 in savings as well as our previous roundup with additional models from LG, Sony and others. Then swing by our home theater guide for additional offers on wall mounts, audio solutions, and more.
More on the LG 65-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV:
- WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG’s fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.
- α9 GEN 3 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Everything you see and hear is automatically made better, clearer, smoother, and more dynamic with our a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K. You don’t have to do a thing. Our most advanced 4K processor does it for you with AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro, AI 4K Upscaling, and the ability to help your TV to evolve over time.
